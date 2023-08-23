Advertise
Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

“Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis,” Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

