Texas elementary student fires gun on school bus on the way to school

SEGUIN, Texas (KENS) - Police say an elementary school student fired a gun in the back of a seat as students rode to school Tuesday morning in the city of Seguin.

While no one was hurt, the incident caused alarm and is now raising some serious questions.

“I heard a big shot and everybody started going to the back. My friend said it was a magazine,” said Izaak Perez, a student on the bus.

Izaak Perez didn’t know exactly what was happening when there was a loud bang in front of his bus in the morning.

Izaak Perez, Student: “I was just scared. That’s what I was thinking.”

A student fired a shot into the back of a seat as the pus pulled into Jefferson Elementary. The bus driver quickly took the gun away and the student was taken off campus.

Police say the student won’t face charges, but the parents could.

”You got anything from making a firearm accessible to a child or for child endangerment. It could be a class C misdemeanor to a state jail felony,” said Seguin Police Department Chief Jason Brady.

Meanwhile, the school district could be changing policies after the incident, even Izaak is asking for clear backpacks.

“There should be some clear packs to make sure there’s no dangerous stuff on it,” said Perez.

Now the school district is considering it for the elementary campuses.

“We had eliminated the requirement at elementary when we had first made that decision. But I think it is something that we are going to strongly consider moving forward,” said Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez.

The district will now be providing counseling to students and their families, but the superintendent is also pleading with parents to keep their guns locked up.

“My request and plea to parents everywhere is to keep your guns, all forms of weapons locked away and safe from children,” said Gutierrez.

