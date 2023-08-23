Advertise
Valley Mills Police Department partners with Valley Mills ISD to increase officer presence on campuses

(KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Valley Mills Police Department have announced a partnership with the Valley Mills ISD Police Department to increase the number of officers assigned to the district’s campuses.

VMPD says the intent is to provide more security and safety during school.

Texas House Bill 3 requires school districts to provide armed security at each school district campus throughout the school day.

Valley Mills ISD has a newly established police department led by Chief of Police Roy Fikac, but the new law requires more officer coverage.

Chief Fikac presented a draft of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), a document that describes an agreement between two or more parties, to VMPD that would comply with the new law.

The agreement will compensate select off-duty officers with VMPD who are trained and experienced to provide safety for Valley Mills ISD.

VMPD says they agreed to the MOU and have established a plan with Valley Mills ISD to keep students safe.

