Waco man accused of pointing gun at his children, their mother after he was told to leave apartment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Austin, 40, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle after he pointed a gun at his two children and their mother, and then led a police officer on a chase through an apartment complex, an arrest affidavit states.

A Waco Police Department officer was dispatched to the Glen Oaks Apartments in the 5100 block of Sanger Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 to investigate the aggravated assault.

As the police officer was pulling into the complex, he noticed the driver of a silver-colored Honda Accord pulling out of the complex. Right at that moment, a dispatch operator told the officer the suspect in the domestic disturbance was driving a Honda Accord, and the officer immediately made a U-turn to pursue the vehicle.

The driver of the Honda Accord, later identified as Austin, noticed the officer following him and refused to pull over, police said. Austin allegedly attempted to elude the officer by accelerating through the neighboring Avila Apartments complex, then onto Industrial Drive, back through the Avila Apartments and, eventually, back onto Sanger Avenue to re-enter the Glen Oaks Apartments, police said.

Austin then exited his vehicle and ran back in the direction of the victim to scream at her, police said. The police officer detained Austin and found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a black bag inside the Honda Accord, the affidavit states.

When investigators arrived at the scene to speak with the victim, she claimed Austin, the father of her two children, threatened her with a gun, and then pointed the weapon at their two children, the affidavit states.

Austin was reportedly taking care of the children while the woman was at work, and then got upset when the woman returned home from work and asked him to leave, the document states. Austin refused to leave, accused the woman of being with another man, and warned her that if he could not have her, no one else could, police wrote in the affidavit.

The woman said that after arguing with Austin, she eventually fell asleep on the coach, but was later woken up by the sound of one of her children crying. She once again asked Austin to leave, but he refused, police said.

When the woman went to a bedroom to check on her children, Austin pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, cocked the weapon, and then pointed the gun at the children and their mother, the affidavit states. After threatening the victims, Austin walked out of the bedroom, police said.

The woman followed Austin and attempted to push him out the door of her apartment unit, but she tripped and fell. Austin, police said, then knelt on top of the woman and held her down by placing his elbow on the back of her neck.

“Officers observed red marks on the back of the woman’s neck and her upper chest area,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Austin is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.