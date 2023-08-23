Waco man finds passion in karaoke at West bar and grill

West, Texas (KWTX) - While many Central Texas bars and restaurants host karaoke nights, a bar and grill in West has a regular karaoke participant who has been sharing his passion for it for decades.

Willie Kuzz, 87, can be found at The Tipsy Lion Bar and Grill in West on Wednesday nights for karaoke night. He said the crowds may come and go every week, but Kuzz and his crew are always on the lineup to sing.

“It gives me something to do to get out of the house,” Kuzz said.

While there are many things to do in Central Texas, Kuzz has a passion for singing karaoke to country-music singer George Jones songs.

“I kind of grew up with him and like him,” he said. “To me, George Jones, his songs tell a story about life. That’s the way I kind of look at George Jones’ records.”

He makes the drive from Waco to West, Leroy or Ross a few times a week, wherever karaoke company, RudeAnt Karaoke, has a gig. He said he likes the song selection list of the company and enjoys the crowd they bring in.

“I’ve never heard anybody in the crowd boo a person for singing or trying to sing,” Kuzz said.

While he finds joy in his two to three minutes of taking the mic, he said he knows he does not sound like George Jones or a professional singer; however, he enjoys holding the mic in his hand and singing in front of a supportive crowd, trying his best to sing to the tune.

“This is just a good a friendly, local place to come to for you to sing,” Kuzz said about The Tipsy Lion in downtown West.

He said he has been doing karaoke for nearly 30 years as it helps him stay active and have fun.

He encourages others to get out of the house, pick their favorite song and sing at a local karaoke spot.

