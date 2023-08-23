Waco tire shop employee accused of threatening people with gun after road rage incident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - William Manzo, 33, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened a group of people with a Glock .40 caliber handgun after a road rage incident, an arrest warrant states.

At about 10 a.m. on Aug. 22, Waco Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Burnett Avenue to investigate a civil disturbance.

Police met with a man who claimed he was followed to work by Manzo after they were involved in a road rage incident. Manzo, the victim said, argued about the victim’s driving skills, pulled out a handgun, and pointed it at him.

The altercation was witnessed by another man and a woman. Police said Manzo threatened to kill the victim and the male witness.

The woman who witnessed the threat was standing near the group and feared for her life when Manzo displayed the gun, police wrote in the affidavit.

After speaking with the victim and witnesses, police drove to Manzo’s Tire Shop in the 1700 block of Clay Avenue and approached Manzo.

Police said Manzo admitted to arguing with the victim over the road rage incident and owning a .40 caliber Glock. When asked if he threatened the victims with the gun, Manzo “did not answer,” police said.

Manzo told police officers where they could find the gun, and it was collected as evidence, according to the affidavit.

Manzo was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Aug. 22 and remains jailed on a $10,000 bond, per online records.

