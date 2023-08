WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Darby Brown and Chad Vautherine bring us this season’s #XtraPoint High School Football Preview Show.

Learn more about your favorite Central Texas high school football teams, coaches and players.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on air on Channel 10 or online in the KWTXtra video player above.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.