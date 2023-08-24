Advertise
Bond denied for man charged with capital murder in 11-year-old Pasadena girl’s death

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was charged with capital murder in the death of Maria...
Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was charged with capital murder in the death of Maria Gonzalez. He was arrested in Louisiana and extradited to Texas.(KHOU)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PASADENA, Texas (KWTX) - The man charged in the death of an 11-year-old Pasadena girl was denied bond Thursday morning, according to KHOU.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was charged with capital murder in the death of Maria Gonzalez. He was arrested in Louisiana and extradited to Texas.

The father told police his daughter texted him while he was at work that someone was knocking at their door. He did not hear from his daughter again.

When the father came home later that day, he found his daughter dead under her bed.

“Our investigators also confirmed that the young girl’s body was found inside a plastic trash bag that was placed inside a laundry basket and concealed under a bed inside the home,” police said.

The girl was reportedly sexually assaulted before she was strangled.

Prosecutors said Garcia-Rodriguez voluntarily went to police in Louisiana and denied his involvement in the incident, KHOU reports.

He then changed his story claiming he was forced to sexually assault the girl by two Black men holding him at gunpoint, according to KHOU.

Prosecutors will begin collecting records of Garcia-Rodriguz, including those from his home country of Guatemala which may take months, according to KHOU.

Police say Maria and her father are also from Guatemala and moved into the apartment three months ago. The mother is still in Guatemala.

KHOU says Garcia-Rodriguez’s next court date is Oct. 30.

