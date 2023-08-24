Dog left locked on balcony amid major heat wave

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - A dog is recovering after being left on a second floor balcony without any food or water.

Authorities in Houston are investigating.

They say the dog was moments from death.

Investigators say the dog’s owner was out of town, and the dog was left on the balcony without any water.

Chief animal cruelty investigator Jay Chase said the dog had been on that balcony for several hours. Neighbors called for help and the dog was unresponsive.

“When they got onto patio it looked like dog had expired,” Chase said. “As they investigated the dog lifted its head and gasped and realized it was still alive.”

The Ponderosa Fire Department, along with precinct 1 constables and the SPCA worked together to get to the second floor and get the dog down.

They rushed him to an ER clinic.

“The dog is improving and on its way to heath,” Chase said.

With extreme heat set to continue this week the SPCA expects their call load to continue spiking, and it’s already stretching their staff thin.

“There’s so many of these calls and so exigent so regardless of where we are in the city, we drop what we’re doing and go to them,” Chase said.

Animal cruelty charges against the owner are possible.

A hearing will take place in 10 days to determine who keeps the dog.

