Early morning home fire displaces Killeen family

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire coming from the attached garage, as flames had already burned through the roof and two vehicles in the driveway. An adjacent home also had minor damage.K(City of Killeen)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen family has been displaced following a fire early Thursday morning.

The Killeen Fire Department responded at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at a residence at the 500 block of Carly Drive.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire coming from the attached garage, as flames had already burned through the roof and two vehicles in the driveway. An adjacent home also had minor damage.

“The homeowner confirmed all four occupants and one dog had safely evacuated the building. A resident said a second pet was inside, but after an additional search, no other pets were found inside,” Janell J. Lewis Ford, City of Killeen Executive Director of Communications.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 5 a.m. to extinguish small hidden areas that were still smoldering, as they believe the fire originated somewhere in the garage space.

The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

