Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for the rest of the work week

On Wednesday, our thermometers climbed above 100° for the 50th time this year and for the 8th day in a row… But if you thought today was hot… Just wait for the heat that’s about to build back in today and hang around into the weekend. Record highs are back to being threatened for the next 3 days (Thursday through Saturday). The record high for Thursday is 106° set back in 2011, 104° for Friday set back in 1990, and 105° Saturday also set back in 2011. We’re expecting the excessive and more dangerous style of heat to return for all of Central Texas as the heat-dome ridge of high pressure settles pretty much directly overhead. Highs through the weekend look to stay at or above 105°. An Excessive Heat Warning has been put into place for all of Central Texas until 9PM Friday… At least. Thursday morning is starting off with temperatures down into the mid 70s and low 80s - So nice and warm for the morning commute. Very hot conditions are forecast for our area throughout the day. With ample sunshine expected once again today, our temperatures will quickly warm up. We’re forecasting highs to range from 102° to 108°. Humidity levels will stay a bit elevated too - Which gives feels-like temperatures between 110° to 115° along and east of I-35 and around 104° to 108° out west.

Although we have that ridge of high pressure keeping us dangerously hot through the weekend - The ridge may weaken just enough that a few spotty showers could pop up in Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours. We may start to see slightly better rain chances late this weekend into early next week as a potential weather change looks to head our way. We want y’all to be hopeful about the forthcoming rain chances, but the rain will be scattered, so some may see rain and others won’t. Rain chances are only about 10% Thursday, Friday, and Saturday - So the majority of us will stay on our rain-free streak - But a quick shower or storm will be possible. The weather change we’re watching for next week is a cold front. No, sadly this front isn’t a true “cold” front that’ll bring us a real taste of fall, but this front does look to at least take the edge off the heat. As the front slowly moves in from the north - Our rain chances look to increase a bit. The front looks to actually arrive on Monday - Which is when our best rain chances will be. The thing that we’ll all feel behind the front is some “cooler” weather. Instead of multiple days with highs of 105°+ - Highs Tuesday and Wednesday of next week look to drop back into the mid to upper 90s - Which is where we should be this time of the year. We’ll likely creep back into the lower triple-digits late next week, but those extreme temperatures of 105°+ seem to come to a close because of this front.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 8 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 50 Tied 10th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 52 days (1977 & 1990) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 22 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 53 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 53 days

(Jul 2 - Aug 23, 2023) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 68 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 53 days which is the most out of any year on record.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 23rd

