Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department responded to a fatal crash this morning involving one individual.

Police got on the scene at around 9:38 a.m. and learned a motorcyclist was driving at a high speed near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue when they lost control and hit a pole.

The driver was moved to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Next of kin have been notified and the name of the individual will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.