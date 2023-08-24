Full circle moment: Killeen ISD first-year educator mentored by former 8th grade science teacher

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas school districts are implementing mentor programs for first-year teachers that provides guidance and support as they begin their first year of teaching, and, for a Killeen ISD mentor-teacher pair, the first-year teacher is being mentored by her former eighth grade science teacher.

“He just wanted better for everybody in general,” KISD first-year teacher, Gemma Alhambra, said. “Just remembering that because it kind of took him and a couple of my two other eighth grade teachers that were really helpful during that year...it made me who I was into going into high school.”

Alhambra graduated from KISD’s Charles E. Patterson Middle School and went on to graduate from Ellison High School. Receiving a scholarship for basketball, she later went to Huston-Tillotson University in Austin to major in biology.

“I started working at a rec center in Austin,” she said. “I was working with little kids, and, then, I started building bonds. I said, ‘Well, this would be nice if I could do it more.’”

She wanted to share her passion for basketball through coaching and her passion for biology through teaching. She taught for one year in Austin ISD before deciding to return back home to Killeen.

Alhambra said she struggled at AISD because she did not have a lot of help or mentors, so, when she found out about the mentorship program at KISD for first-year teachers with the district, it helped her nerves and stress surrounding the school year.

She soon found out that her mentor would be her former eighth grade science teacher, Joe Schlaudraff.

“Having Joe has really helped me be a better teacher this year so far, even starting off just because he’s kind of expert at this,” Alhambra said.

Schlaudraff has taught eighth grade science for 13 years. He said he remembers Alhambra as very studious and a great athlete, and he kept up with her throughout high school.

Whenever he found out the new teacher he would be mentoring was Alhambra, he was very surprised.

“I thought I’d be in my 50s or 60s, older before that happened, but she hit me up early,” Schlaudraff said. “So now here I am, still, I’m young, but, now, here I am, 13 years in, and now I’m a mentor to a former student. It’s kind of cool.”

He said it is very special to have seen Alhambra grow up from an eighth grader to who she is now, an eighth grade science teacher just like him.

“It’s interesting with Gemma because I have this recollection of her as this smaller human being kind of in the midst of learning and trying to figure out who she is, and now I see this full fledged adult who has figured out who she is, and she’s obviously the same person, but in a completely different way,” Schlaudraff said. “It’s really cool to be there to watch her growth, but also to have her come back and see who she has become...I’m very proud of her.”

The mentor program allowed Schlaudraff to share advice, lesson plans, materials, routines and overall support to Alhambra as she navigates her first year in the district.

“A person that’s usually a first-year or second-year teacher...their job is very difficult, very stressful, and a lot of people walk in not really knowing what to do,” he said. “You walk in here and it’s a completely different atmosphere than, let’s say, when you were a student. My job is really to help, to facilitate, to answer questions, and to make sure that my mentee knows how things work.”

Alhambra said working with Schlaudraff has helped her overcome many hurdles already within the first week and a half of starting school.

“Having him there on my side makes it a lot easier for me to just get settled in,” she said.

As Alhambra hopes to have many more years of teaching, she aims to make an impact on her students just like Schlaudraff made an impact on her.

