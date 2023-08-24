Harker Heights-Ellison football game moved to Searles Stadium

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday night’s varsity football game between Harker Heights High School and Ellison High School, originally scheduled to played at Leo Buckley Stadium, has been moved to Searles Stadium.

All tickets will be honored and start times will remain the same, according to Killeen ISD.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the school district said, “Harker Heights will be the HOME team. Ellison will be the VISITOR team.”

The school district did not disclose the reason for the change.

Searles Stadium is located at 4400 Chaparral Road, Killeen Texas.

KWTX will stream the CW broadcast of the game live on our KWTXtra live streaming platform at 7 p.m. (Select Live Events livestream player)

KWTX anchor Pete Sousa and former news anchor Dan Ingham will provide play-by-play commentary during our broadcast.

KWTX Sports Director Darby Brown will be the sideline reporter during the game.

