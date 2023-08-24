Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hewitt man who sexually assaulted intellectually disabled girl sentenced to 40 years in prison

Johnathan Leland Estes, 38
Johnathan Leland Estes, 38(PHOTO: Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Hewitt man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old intellectually disabled girl in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday.

Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before determining punishment for Johnathan Leland Estes, a 38-year-old auto body shop employee and auto parts salesman.

The jury deliberated about five hours Wednesday before convicting Estes on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact. Jurors acquitted Estes on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

The jury recommended that 474th State District Judge Alan Bennett, who filled in for 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly, sentence Estes to 15 years in prison on each of the two aggravated counts and five years on each of the two indecency counts.

Bennett granted prosecutor Tara Avants’ motion and ordered Estes to serve the sentences consecutively, or “stack” them. That means Estes, who rejected a plea offer of 30 years in prison before trial, was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison. He must be given credit for serving at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole. He also must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Avants and prosecutor Luke McCowan said that by stacking the sentences, Bennett “ensured our community will be protected from a dangerous sex offender for years to come.”

Defense attorney Jessi Freud called the outcome an “injustice.”

“The injustice that occurred today cannot be overstated,” Freud said. “The appalling and unnecessary abuse of discretion by the court in stacking the sentences only makes it that much worse. Mr. Estes looks forward to his appeal.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens thanked the jury for its service.

“We appreciate this jury and Judge Bennett sending a message to our community with a harsh sentence for a terrible crime,” Tetens said. “We hope this 40-year sentence rings loud and clear throughout our community for both victims and their predators, that harming others has consequences and we will stand with them in court when they have the courage to come forward and share their stories.”

The girl, the daughter of a woman Estes was dating at the time, testified that Estes sexually abused her on multiple occasions almost three years ago, while officials from the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children testified the girl reported the abuse to them during forensic interviews.

The girl told forensic interviewers that Estes also choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe while sexually abusing her.

Avants and McCowan presented evidence during the punishment phase of Estes’ 2017 DWI conviction and the testimony of a former girlfriend, who told jurors that Estes slapped her during an argument, threw a glass ashtray at her, destroyed her TV with a hammer and broke her phone before kicking out a window and fleeing.

Estes was not arrested in that incident.

In defense punishment testimony, Estes’ father, sister, employer and the mother of Estes’ 15-year-old daughter all testified that Estes is a beloved family member, employee and friend who would do anything for anyone. They all said he has a great relationship with children, said they would trust him with their own kids anytime and questioned the jury’s verdict.

“I did not hear all the testimony, but I know in my heart my son did not do this,” Estes’ father, Phillip Estes, said. “Y’all don’t know him like I do.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Salado ISD incident
Surveillance footage: Off-campus incident involving Salado ISD employee, juveniles
KWTX@4: New Near You featuring The Toasted Yolk Cafe - 8.24.23
KWTX@4: New Near You featuring The Toasted Yolk Cafe - 8.24.23
Motorcyclist killed in deadly collision in Waco Thursday morning
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: HS football kicks off, Lego introduces braille version, and more - 8.24.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: HS football kicks off, Lego introduces braille version, and more - 8.24.23
clark fastcast football friday high school sports sport fall
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast