Hewitt man who sexually assaulted intellectually disabled girl sentenced to 40 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Hewitt man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old intellectually disabled girl in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday.

Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before determining punishment for Johnathan Leland Estes, a 38-year-old auto body shop employee and auto parts salesman.

The jury deliberated about five hours Wednesday before convicting Estes on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact. Jurors acquitted Estes on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

The jury recommended that 474th State District Judge Alan Bennett, who filled in for 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly, sentence Estes to 15 years in prison on each of the two aggravated counts and five years on each of the two indecency counts.

Bennett granted prosecutor Tara Avants’ motion and ordered Estes to serve the sentences consecutively, or “stack” them. That means Estes, who rejected a plea offer of 30 years in prison before trial, was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison. He must be given credit for serving at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole. He also must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Avants and prosecutor Luke McCowan said that by stacking the sentences, Bennett “ensured our community will be protected from a dangerous sex offender for years to come.”

Defense attorney Jessi Freud called the outcome an “injustice.”

“The injustice that occurred today cannot be overstated,” Freud said. “The appalling and unnecessary abuse of discretion by the court in stacking the sentences only makes it that much worse. Mr. Estes looks forward to his appeal.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens thanked the jury for its service.

“We appreciate this jury and Judge Bennett sending a message to our community with a harsh sentence for a terrible crime,” Tetens said. “We hope this 40-year sentence rings loud and clear throughout our community for both victims and their predators, that harming others has consequences and we will stand with them in court when they have the courage to come forward and share their stories.”

The girl, the daughter of a woman Estes was dating at the time, testified that Estes sexually abused her on multiple occasions almost three years ago, while officials from the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children testified the girl reported the abuse to them during forensic interviews.

The girl told forensic interviewers that Estes also choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe while sexually abusing her.

Avants and McCowan presented evidence during the punishment phase of Estes’ 2017 DWI conviction and the testimony of a former girlfriend, who told jurors that Estes slapped her during an argument, threw a glass ashtray at her, destroyed her TV with a hammer and broke her phone before kicking out a window and fleeing.

Estes was not arrested in that incident.

In defense punishment testimony, Estes’ father, sister, employer and the mother of Estes’ 15-year-old daughter all testified that Estes is a beloved family member, employee and friend who would do anything for anyone. They all said he has a great relationship with children, said they would trust him with their own kids anytime and questioned the jury’s verdict.

“I did not hear all the testimony, but I know in my heart my son did not do this,” Estes’ father, Phillip Estes, said. “Y’all don’t know him like I do.”

