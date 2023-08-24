Advertise
New Near You: The Toasted Yolk Cafe serves up omelets, pancakes, brunch bowls and

KWTX@4: New Near You featuring The Toasted Yolk Cafe - 8.24.23
By Selene Gonzales
Aug. 24, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Toasted Yolk Cafe, with more than 30 locations across Texas, will soon open its doors in Waco.

General Manager Hans Gerner was a guest on KWTX@4′s “New Near You” segment, where he discussed the restaurant’s grand opening.

Gerner said preparations are going well with a full staff learning more about customer service.

“From the moment our hosts open the door, to the server, to the managers going around checking on everything, to the host opening the door on the way out - It’s customer services from beginning to end,” said Gerner.

“The food is pretty good,” he said.

The menu has a number of items, including omelets, pancakes, and brunch bowls.

When asked about their most popular item, Gerner said the “Arnolds” portion of the menu features various takes on the classic Benedict Arnold.  One of them even includes Cholula ranch.

In addition to food, the new brunch spot has a full bar that will be open seven days a week.

They even have a “Scrub Love” special happy hour for doctors and nurses who will get half off alcohol drinks Monday through Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m.

For everyone else, mimosas are half off on Friday.

The Toasted Yolk will open its doors Monday at 7 am. Click here to review its menu.

