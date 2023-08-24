Advertise
Record heat for the last weekend of August

Excessive Heat Warnings in place
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The heat is unrelenting - we could see record heat Friday and Saturday. There’s an excessive heat warning in place through Friday (at least) with feels like temperatures up to 112 in the afternoon. Highs through the weekend will stay at/above 105° for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We are expecting the current streak of triple digit highs to come to an end, at least for a few short days, next week with a “cold” front and small rain chances back in the forecast.

The upper level high is associated with sinking air and no rain. And while that is still true, the upper level high and the placement of it might actually help us get some spotty rain over the next few days. It’s not much of a chance, but we will take it! The way the winds wrap around the high will help to bubble up a few afternoon spots of rain Friday and again on Saturday. Most will miss out, but the hope is there.

Monday also brings temperatures above 100, but behind a “cold front” we could see temperatures dip into the upper 90s for a few days next week. Not only that, but a rain chance looks to increase a bit. Accumulations of rain are only expected to be around .1″-.25″, so it’s not a drought busting rain by any means. In fact, we now need 9″ to 12″ inches of rain, areawide, to get out of the drought. Big rain chances and cooler temperatures aren’t really expected even through the first part of September. We’ll start to creep back into triple-digits late next week, but those extreme temperatures of 105°+ seem to come to a close because of this front. At least for now.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
CURRENT STREAK: 9 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023)		51Tied 10thSpot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 52 days (1977 & 1990)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter232ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023		541st
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 53 days
(Jul 2 - Aug 23, 2023)
Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023		69
2nd
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Morning Lows 80°+ (count for the year)1710thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 19 days (1933)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 54 days which is the most out of any year on record.

Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th
With 1998		Spot 1: 44 days
(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 24th

