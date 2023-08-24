Advertise
Salado teen dies after colliding with vehicles in no-passing zone

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado teenager was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on FM 2484.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 24 on FM 2484.

The teen boy was driving a 2014 Nissan 370 and was traveling westbound on FM 2843 when he passed another motorist in a no-passing zone.

The Nissan collided with a 2018 Honda Odyssey van, and then collided head-on with a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. The next of kin have been notified.

The occupants of the Honda and Freightliner were not injured.

“Passing zones, designated areas where vehicles can overtake slower-moving traffic, are crucial for maintaining traffic flow and reducing congestion on our roads. Texas DPS reminds motorists to always obey passing zone laws. Disregarding no passing zones are extremely dangerous and greatly increase the probability of being involved in a traffic crash when disobeyed,” said DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

