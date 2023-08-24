Suspect accused of sexually assaulting a child in Killeen is arrested in Nevada

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Murphy, 31, of Killeen was arrested in Nevada on August 22, 2023, after the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charged him with sexual assault of a child one week prior.

The victim’s family reported the sexual assault to the Killeen Police Department on June 20, 2022.

KPD says an investigation revealed that Murphy had sent inappropriate messages to the victim.

During interviews conducted for the investigation, Murphy denied all allegations, according to KPD.

After the victim’s family learned of the allegations, they confronted Murphy, leading him to leave the area.

On August 15, 2023, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charged Murphy with sexual assault of a child and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson issued a warrant for Murphy’s arrest.

Regional Sex Offender Unit Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force members found Murphy in Sparks, Nevada on August 22, 2023, where he was arrested without incident.

Murphy is awaiting extradition to Bell County Jail.

