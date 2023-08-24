Advertise
Suspects accused of kidnapping Harker Heights woman in Round Rock

Phillip Kwon, 66, and Matthew Dillard, 39,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department on Thursday identified Phillip Kwon, 66, and Matthew Dillard, 39, as the two suspects in the kidnapping of a Harker Heights woman in Round Rock, Texas.

Kwon and Dillard were both charged with aggravated kidnapping and bodily injury.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 22, Harker Heights Police Department officers met with a person who reported her roommate had texted her saying she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die.

Detectives worked together with friends and family of the victim and determined that she was being held in a motel room in Round Rock.

With the assistance of the Round Rock Police Department, authorities located the woman at approximately 7:16 a.m.

She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of injuries sustained during the kidnapping.

“This appears to be an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship and there is no current threat to the community,” said Harker Heights Chief of Police Betiale Hawkins II.

Kwon is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and Dillard is being held on a $200,000 at the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

