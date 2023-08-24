Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Teens sent to federal prison for attempting to smuggle AK-47-style rifles into Mexico

Generic AK 47 photo.
Generic AK 47 photo.(KOSA)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCON, Ariz. (KWTX) - Two southern Arizona teens were sentenced in federal court on June 21, and July 26, respectively, following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

Manuel De Jesus Guzman, 19, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and Joshua Francisco Mendez, 19, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after both pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the United States. Both sentences will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Guzman and Mendez attempted to exit the United States and enter Mexico on June 7, 2022, through the pedestrian gate at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales. During a search at secondary inspection, Customs and Border Protection officers located four AK-47-style rifles taped to their bodies.

Guzman and Mendez had two Romarms WASR-10 rifles, one Century Arms VSKA rifle, and one Century Arms BFT rifle.

“Any time firearms can be taken out of the hands of criminals is a win for public safety,” said HSI Arizona Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown. “It’s equally disturbing that these two young defendants will now on be labeled as felons — they have learned the hard way that HSI is fully committed to investigating and ensuring the fullest law is applied to those seeking to smuggle weapons southbound. This illegal activity will not be tolerated.”

The firearms are prohibited from being exported from the United States into Mexico without a valid license. Neither Guzman nor Mendez had a valid license or any other lawful authority to export the firearms into Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in alleged attack that resulted in inmate’s death
Degrees of Science: The day that changed the landscape of downtown Waco
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
FILE - The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten...
Canadian wildfires led to spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane