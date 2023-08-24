Texas DPS finds abandoned siblings near Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS troopers found two children abandoned near the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass on Wednesday.

The two children were siblings, ages four and seven, from Mexico, according to Texas DPS Spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

A note was found along with the children with an Alabama address.

The children were given to the United States Border Patrol.

In the last 24 hours, Texas DPS troopers have found four abandoned children in Eagle Pass.

DPS troopers have rescued over 900 children from human smuggling or being abandoned since the implementation of Operation Lone Star.

