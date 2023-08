WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready fro the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas!

1. Waco Margarita Fest

2. Waco Automotive Swap Meet

3. Big Tex Gun Show

4. Meet the Baylor cubs!

5. Wreath Awareness Ride

6. Natalie Grant - Sunday, Aug 27,

7. #ShopCove Quarterly Popup Market

8. KILLEEN POETRY SLAM / RHYTHM & VIBES SHOWCASE

9. Harry Potter Fall Movie Series

10. Eastside Thrift & Arts Market 4th Anniversary

