49ers trade Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys: NFL Insider

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Francisco 49ers on Friday traded quarterback Trey Lance, the number three overall pick in the 2021, to the Dallas Cowboys for a 4th round draft pick in next year’s draft, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

At the time he was drafted, the 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft to draft Lance, who was supposed to replace Jimmy Garoppolo as the franchise’s quarterback.

Lance’s playing time during his first two seasons with the team was limited due to injuries.

He began the 2022-23 season as the team’s starter, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in week 2.

Earlier this week, the 49ers announced Brock Purdy would be the starter heading into this season. Lance was relegated to third string on the roster behind Purdy and backup Sam Darnold.

Trey Lance still is owed $940,000 for the remainder of 2023 and $5.3 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed from Dallas. The Cowboys also have the ability to decide on Lance’s fifth-year option for 2025. https://t.co/cemu5vNJCR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2023

