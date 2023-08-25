Advertise
49ers trade Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys: NFL Insider

Trey Lance
Trey Lance(AP PHOTO)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Francisco 49ers on Friday traded quarterback Trey Lance, the number three overall pick in the 2021, to the Dallas Cowboys for a 4th round draft pick in next year’s draft, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

At the time he was drafted, the 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft to draft Lance, who was supposed to replace Jimmy Garoppolo as the franchise’s quarterback.

Lance’s playing time during his first two seasons with the team was limited due to injuries.

He began the 2022-23 season as the team’s starter, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in week 2.

Earlier this week, the 49ers announced Brock Purdy would be the starter heading into this season. Lance was relegated to third string on the roster behind Purdy and backup Sam Darnold.

