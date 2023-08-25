Capital murder suspect pleads down, gets 45 years in prison in drug-related Waco killing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of two men who shot and killed Jatron Lavar Thomas in October 2020 during a drug-related robbery was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday.

Jamarion Dazour Campbell, 20, who had been charged with capital murder with three others in Thomas’ robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of murder in a plea bargain with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Campbell must serve at least half of his 45-year term before he can seek parole. Prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Christi Hunting Horse dismissed unrelated engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery and deadly conduct charges against Campbell as part of the plea agreement. Campbell acknowledged his guilt in those other incidents, and 19th State District Judge Thomas West took those other charges into consideration when approving Campbell’s plea bargain.

In an emotional victim-impact statement, Thomas’ mother, Charlotte Robinson, holding a photo of her son and wearing a T-shirt bearing his likeness, admonished Campbell to look her in the eyes at least twice as she spoke from the witness stand.

WEB XTRA: Charlotte Robinson and Jennifer Williams talk about Jatron Lavar Thomas

“We were supposed to be like family,” she said. “I cannot believe you did this to my child. How dare you? How dare you? Family? I have known you since you were little, and I’ve known your mother since she was little. I knew you like family. Was it worth it? I promise you it wasn’t worth it.”

Robinson told Campbell that he stripped her of her son, who was 21 when he was killed.

“This is all I have,” she said, her voice elevating as she pointed to her shirt. “A T-shirt and memories and talking to him every day. You took him from me… I can’t have my baby back, but I hope your mama gets a different you when you come out of there.”

Two of Campbell’s co-defendants already have struck plea deals with the DA’s office. Pablo Joaquin Villarreal, 19, was sentenced to three concurrent, 40-year prison terms after he pleaded guilty in May to murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Ocie Bernett, 21, who admitted to driving the car during the incident, pleaded guilty in July to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

District Attorney Josh Tetens said Friday his office dismissed capital murder charges against Bernett’s sister, Onobia Bernett. Calvert said he dismissed the charges against Onobia Bernett because while she was present for the murder, she did not participate in the crime, adding that mere presence at a crime is insufficient to prosecute.

“Juvenile violence in our community must stop,” Tetens said after Campbell’s plea. “Our office is working directly with law enforcement to do everything in our power to address it. One way is prison, and we’ll continue to take these acts of violence seriously and prosecute juveniles in spite of their age. When you commit acts of gun violence in McLennan County, we will be ready to seek long sentences to keep our streets safe.”

Campbell’s attorney, Kerri Anderson Donica, of Corsicana, said there are never any winners in cases like this.

“These were very young men. Jamarion was 17 years of age,” she said. “Jamarion made some terrible decisions that he will likely pay for most of the rest of his life. I understand the pain the families are all going through and my prayer for them is peace for everyone involved. I hope Jamarion can find some way to contribute to the world from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

Villarreal, under questioning from Calvert at his May plea hearing, admitted that he and Campbell called Thomas to set up a drug buy. Ocie Bernett waited in the car after dropping them off in the 2600 block of South 14th Street.

He said they met Thomas to buy marijuana and then they both shot him.

Police reported Ocie Bernett, Campbell and Villarreal were tied to an attempted robbery earlier in the evening and later to Thomas’ shooting death by video cameras and navigation tracking on Bernett’s gray Dodge Charger.

After Thomas was shot later that evening, witnesses told police they saw a gray car flee the area. Before they fled, Villarreal said they took drugs and a pistol from Thomas and left him lying in a yard.

Calvert said Campbell was the person “most responsible” for Thomas’ murder. He said because Campbell was 17 at the time, he was not legally eligible for the death penalty or a sentence of life without parole.

