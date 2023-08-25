Eye on History: Hurricane Harvey Hits Texas, Louisiana Aug. 24-29, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS NEWS) - Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Texas and Louisiana in August 2017, causing catastrophic flooding and more than 100 deaths.

It is tied with 2005’s Hurricane Katrina as the costliest tropical cyclone on record, inflicting $125 billion (2017 USD) in damage, primarily from catastrophic rainfall-triggered flooding in the Houston area.

A home damaged by Hurricane Harvey remains surrounded by flood waters, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.

The storm sat atop eastern Texas for four days, causing unprecedented flooding and prompted tens of thousands of rescues.

Many locations in the Houston metropolitan area observed at least 30 inches of precipitation, with a maximum of 60.58 inches in Nederland, making Harvey the wettest tropical cyclone on record for both Texas and the United States.

Tropical Storm Harvey is rapidly strengthening and is now forecast to become a major hurricane when it hits the middle Texas coast, the National Hurricane Center said late Thursday August 24, 2017 morning.

On August 29, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz toured damage in the Corpus Christi metropolitan area. Trump called the storm “epic” and unlike anything ever seen before.

Due to the extensive damage, the name “Harvey” was retired in April 2018 and will not be used for another Atlantic tropical cyclone.

The National Weather Service posted an image of Hurricane Harvey gaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey's eye is becoming more defined as it intensifies over the water.

