Good News Friday: August 25, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We all know school supplies can be expensive, especially for teachers buying their own. Shoutout to Farmers Insurance’s Chelsea Lubetich Agency, for helping donate supplies to school’s in Waco ISD. The agency notes, teachers usually spend between $500-800 annually, buying school supplies.

Congratulations to 99 Waco ISD teachers who earned the Teacher’s Incentive Allotment. It is part of House Bill 3 passed in 2019, that seeks to increase select educator’s pay to a six figure salary. To be selected, one must be a teacher in a high needs area or be in a rural district. It is a tool to the government passed to help retain teachers.

Midway ISD wants to congratulate its exceptional volunteers who earned the “Friends of Midway” award. It has its first ever student honoree, Kathyrn Willis. Each recipient is presented with a custom red and blue, blown glass bowl, created by Midway Middle School art teacher Robert Rynearson.

Congratulations to Harker Height’s High alum, Donald Bentley III. He has been selected as a nominee for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship program. Donald is a sophomore at U.T. Arlington. He is majoring in Biology and double minoring in Military Science and African Studies. He is also part of the Maverick battalion as an ROTC cadet.

And Shout out to Jonathan Mitchell of China Spring High School, he is dedicating his service project to the district so he can become an Eagle Scout. Jonathan is donating 5 signs that will help students who have special communication needs. He says the idea came from his two siblings who have challenges communicating.

