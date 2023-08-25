Advertise
Last weekend of August is a scorcher

Looking forward to some upper 90s next week
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
This weekend is extremely hot. We’re expecting temperatures to stay above 105°, Saturday and Sunday, and that prompts the Excessive Heat Warning through, at least, Saturday. Spotty rain could be possible on Saturday, but our “better” rain chances come Sunday into Monday as a cold front comes to Central Texas.

We expect the front to come late Sunday, meaning that the heat still builds in before it slides in. Sunday still features highs ranging from 100° to 106° for the afternoon. Rain chances look to come up a bit Sunday afternoon and evening as the front moves in. We’re thinking the better chance for rain for our entire area arrives Monday with some better upper level support behind the front. Accumulations of rain are only expected to be around .1″-.25″, so it’s not a drought busting rain by any means, but better than staying on this rain-free streak. This looks to be our best chance for rain that we’ve had in a very long time, but sadly not everyone will see rain.

Temperatures are set to be around 100° on Monday despite the front moving in and the rain chances. Tuesday through Thursday highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. It’s not a major cool down, but this front does at least put an end to our streak of 105°+ days and brings our temperatures back closer to normal. Big rain chances and cooler temperatures aren’t really expected even through the first part of September. We’ll start to creep back into triple-digits late next week, but those extreme temperatures of 105°+ seem to come to a close because of this front. At least for now.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
CURRENT STREAK: 10 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023)		52Tied 8thSpot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 54 days (2018)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter242ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023		551st
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 55 days
(Jul 2 - Aug 25, 2023)
Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023		702nd
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Morning Lows 80°+ (count for the year)1710thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 19 days (1933)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 55 days which is the most out of any year on record.

Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th
With 1998		Spot 1: 44 days
(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 25th

