Lorena High School prepares to host home opener against China Spring in extreme temperatures

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - As High school football season officially kicks off, the talk of the town in Lorena is the Leopards season opener.

They host defending state champion China Spring, and they’re not only preparing for a potential record crowd, but for record high temperatures as well.

Lorena high school isn’t the only school that’s spent all summer preparing for the start of football season. But the Leopards are preparing for more than just a record crowd for their clash with China Spring Friday.

According to the president of the Lorena Athletic Association, a group that plays a huge role in planning for home football games, they’ve been preparing for a clash with the weather.

“We’re expecting that big crowd, so we went ahead and played it safe, we tripled it up,” said Eric Strelsky, the LAA’s President. “We have over 5,000 bottles of water, prepared for tomorrow, over a thousand pounds of ice we’ll probably go through, and of course a lot of Gatorades.”

For reference, instead of tripling them like they are this week, Lorena usually only doubles their normal number of concessions they prepare for homecoming every year.

Around 3 Thursday afternoon, the bleachers were a scorching 110 degrees, with the field clearing 120 degrees, and the track clearing 130.

Jason coats, a member of the LAA and a seasoned football dad, has one key piece of advice for the six thousand plus people expected to pack the stands in Lorena.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” said Coats.

“Hydrate before you come, hydrate when you get here and be loud, cheer for your team, and have a great time.”

While the cougars and leopards may be battling a common enemy in the heat, fans seem to be all business when it comes to what happens on the field.

“They’re coming to leopard country,” said Strelsky. “This is leopard country. They’re gonna play the number six team tomorrow, and that senior group is going to have something to say, it’s time to go get a win against the cougars.”

Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.