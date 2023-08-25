Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Massachusetts woman sues over text message ‘harassment’

Robotext
Robotext(MGN)
By WBZ-NEWS STAFF
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON - A Massachusetts customer has filed a class action lawsuit against Star Market, alleging that the supermarket chain wouldn’t stop texting her promotions and offers even though she opted out of receiving the messages.

Linnea Menin says she first replied “STOP” to a text message on June 23, 2023 and it was acknowledged by Star Market. But she says she still got solicited via text on June 30, July 7 and July 14.

Texts from Star Market to the plaintiff, according to her lawsuit filed in federal court.
Texts from Star Market to the plaintiff, according to her lawsuit filed in federal court.(COURT DOCUMENTS)

“As demonstrated by the above screenshots, Defendant does not honor consumer requests to opt-out of text message solicitations,” the lawsuit states.

The messages violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the lawsuit says, and argues members in the class action are entitled to $1,500 for each unwanted text. The plaintiff says the “illegal conduct” by Star Market “has resulted in the invasion of privacy, harassment, aggravation, and disruption of the daily life of thousands of individuals.”

Star Market is owned by Albertsons. WBZ-TV has reached out to the company for comment.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed in deadly collision identified by Waco police
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things To Do In Central Texas: August 26-27
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
This photo provided by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture...
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines