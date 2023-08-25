Advertise
Missing woman with medical condition found safe in Copperas Cove

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A missing 83-year-old woman with a medical condition was found safe this morning in Copperas Cove.

On August 25, 2023, at around 12:02 a.m. the Copperas Cove Police Department responded to a call of a missing 83-year-old woman with a medical condition in the 1100 block of Morning Drive Trail.

Officers learned the woman left her home on foot and has a medical condition that could impact her ability to get home safely without assistance.

CCPD and other agencies immediately began to search for the missing woman.

At around 9:08 a.m. the same day, she was found safe in a wooded area near her home.

CCPD thanks all agencies, and citizens that helped in the search.

