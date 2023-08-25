Advertise
More than 300 inmates evacuated following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A large fire has been reported at Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facility in Huntsville early Friday morning.

It’s at the Walls Unit in the 800 block of 12th Street.

Fire crews from multiple agencies have been called to help.

Approximately 320 inmates have been evacuated form a portion of the facility, according Hannah Haney, deputy director of communications for TDCJ.

Haney says the inmates have been moved to a secure location in the unit.

She says no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

