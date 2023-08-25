Advertise
Motorcyclist killed in deadly collision identified by Waco police

(Pixabay)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has identified 34-year-old Princeton Awbrey as the victim in the motorcycle accident Thursday morning.

Police arrived at the scene at around 9:38 a.m. and learned that Awbrey was driving at a high rate of speed near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue when the motorcyclist lost control and hit a pole.

Awbrey was taken to a hospital where he died from their injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

