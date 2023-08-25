Navasota auto shop owner sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug charges

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An auto repair shop owner in Navasota has been sentenced to prison on drug-related charges, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Leonardo “Leo” Perez, 51, pleaded guilty to the charges after police executed search warrants at his business last year.

Inside R&R Auto Repair, police found parts of a stolen vehicle and drugs, and eventually, they recovered firearms.

Prosecutors say Perez was connected to the MS-13 gang and was not only selling drugs but also trading stolen guns for drugs to the Mexican cartel.

In addition to the time in prison, Perez must also pay a $10,000 fine.

More details are shared below by the Grimes County District Attorney's Office.

