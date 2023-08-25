Advertise
Navasota auto shop owner sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug charges

Prosecutors say Perez was connected to the MS-13 gang and was not only selling drugs but also trading stolen guns for drugs to the cartel.
"May the message of this trial be clear, Grimes County citizens don't take kindly to drug...
"May the message of this trial be clear, Grimes County citizens don't take kindly to drug dealers messing with their community," said District Attorney Andria Bender.(Mug shot provided by Grimes County District Attorney's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An auto repair shop owner in Navasota has been sentenced to prison on drug-related charges, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Leonardo “Leo” Perez, 51, pleaded guilty to the charges after police executed search warrants at his business last year.

Inside R&R Auto Repair, police found parts of a stolen vehicle and drugs, and eventually, they recovered firearms.

Prosecutors say Perez was connected to the MS-13 gang and was not only selling drugs but also trading stolen guns for drugs to the Mexican cartel.

In addition to the time in prison, Perez must also pay a $10,000 fine.

More details are shared below by the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office.

