Brutally hot for the first Football Friday of the year

We had a new record high set on Thursday and we’ll likely see another one broken today and possibly again on Saturday. As a reminder - all of Central Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning through at least 9PM today. Waking up Friday morning it’s warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s. The afternoon will be brutally hot once again. Highs today will be between 103° to 108°, but we’ll have some humidity lingering around too… Which could lead to feels-like temperatures up to 112°. Also with the heat combining with the humidity - It may lead to a few hit and miss showers or storms during the afternoon and evening. Overall coverage of rain is minimal Friday, but not completely zero. Football games look good to go… It’s just going to be VERY HOT. Drink lots of water today to make sure you’re hydrated if you plan to be outdoors later today.

You can hit copy and paste for the forecast Saturday. We’re expecting temperatures to stay above 105° and could reach a new record high as well. With the heat and humidity around - We could possibly see a stray shower or storm pop up for the afternoon, but chances aren’t great. Changes begin to arrive Sunday as a cold front is set to move into Central Texas. Forecast models are now showing an early arrival time for the front, but it’s not early enough to cool things off for Sunday. We still look to be between 100° to 106° for the afternoon. Rain chances look to come up a bit Sunday afternoon and evening as the front moves in. We’re thinking the better chance for rain for our entire area arrives Monday with some better upper level support behind the front. Accumulations of rain are only expected to be around .1″-.25″, so it’s not a drought busting rain by any means, but better than staying on this rain-free streak. This looks to be our best chance for rain that we’ve had in a very long time, but sadly not everyone will see rain.

Temperatures are set to be around 100° on Monday despite the front moving in and the rain chances. Another shot of “cooler” and drier air works its way south on Tuesday. Tuesday through Thursday looks to feature highs in the mid to upper 90s. It’s not a major cool down, but this front does at least put an end to our streak of 105°+ days and brings our temperatures back closer to normal. Big rain chances and cooler temperatures aren’t really expected even through the first part of September. We’ll start to creep back into triple-digits late next week, but those extreme temperatures of 105°+ seem to come to a close because of this front. At least for now.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 9 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 51 Tied 10th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 52 days (1977 & 1990) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 23 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 54 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 53 days

(Jul 2 - Aug 23, 2023) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 69 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Morning Lows 80°+ (count for the year) 17 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 54 days which is the most out of any year on record.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 24th

