Restaurant Report Card: 08.24.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

Palmeras Tex-Mex at 201 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food service worker, two lemons inside the walk-in cooler were severely moldy.

The slicer was dirty.

The workers needed to clean under and around the equipment.

And the walk-in cooler racks were rusted.

--

Helados La Azteca at 1500 Colcord Avenue in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 17.

According to the food safety worker, the watermelon, cantalope, and honeydew were not kept at the right temperature.

There was food stored on the floor.

Some individually packaged foods needed labels.

This place needed a re-inspection.

--

Nami Japanese Steak & Sushi at 109 West Avenue O in Belton got a 96 on a recent inspection and the permit was withheld because of the Hibatchi grill sanitation issues.

According to the food safety worker, there was excessive buildup on the tables supporting grill, the

grill itself, the floors, walls, and surrounding surfaces.

Under the bar and sushi prep area needed a deep cleaning because of the buildup.

--

Waco Waffle Company at 230 Halbert Lane in Waco is this week’s Clean Plate award winner.

This place is so cute.

It’s on the Homestead Heritage property.

This place has sweet and savory waffles.

Toppings consist of peaches, bananas, strawberries, and whipped cream.

On the other side of the tasty spectrum, there’s avocado, lettuce, and meat sandwiched between two waffles, like a BLT.

According to its Instagram page, the property has lawn games as well.

If you’ve got some time, check this place out.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located. Inspection Scores for the newspaper (34).pdf

