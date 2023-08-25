Sports officials shortage continues to impact Central Texas games

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas high school football season has officially started, but as players take the field, there is an issue on the sidelines where the area is not seeing enough officials.

“Every chapter in the state of Texas is short on officials with the exception of El Paso,” Waco Football Chapter President with Texas Association of Sports Officials, Rodney Smith, said.

He said the major shortage with officials started for the chapter during the pandemic when officials left and did not come back. He said more officials are retiring than joining as the traditional cycle started with people who would play sports when they were younger and go to become an official.

Smith said, what he has heard from young people, is that they do not want to give up their Friday night’s for a stressful environment.

“They have a concept of they don’t want to get yelled at or get fussed at by coaches,” he said. “It’s not near as bad as it looks.”

Smith said the benefits include getting paid to watch the game, exercise and the yelling is not personal.

“If you love the game, there’s no better place to be,” he said.

Tony Stigliano, who has been officiating across the country for years and owner of Great Southwest Officials Association, said educating people of how important officiating is and what it entails should be a priority to combat this shortage.

“What you have to do is you have to go out and recruit,” he said. “The idea is to educate individuals why officiating might be something they want to look at.”

Central Texas school districts are working to fix the problem, creating a direct pipeline of students to officials.

Killeen ISD started its officiating course in 2022. There are 33 students in the class this year, and they learn officiating for four different sports.

Meanwhile, Midway ISD plans to start its officiating course next school year.

“Just to try to replenish the official population and workforce as those officials are getting older, we haven’t kept up the influx of new officials,” Brad Shelton, the Midway ISD Athletic Director, said.

The course will also train students on officiating for a variety of sports as well. He said their goal is to make the course match the scheduling of the sport, so, when it is time for baseball, football, basketball, volleyball, etc. to begin the season, the students will be ready to sign up for games.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for us to fill in that gap, to kind of help with that, but also provide a service for our students who take the class,” he said.

Shelton said they planned to start the course this school year but had to cancel it because of lack of participation. He said they pitched the idea later on in the school year after students had signed up for courses, so he hopes, this year, the district will spread more excitement and enthusiasm about the new course.

Smith said, if the shortage continues, it could jeopardize the football season.

“It’ll come to the place to where we’ll just have to start calling teams and coaches and say, ‘Hey, we don’t have enough officials to cover your game,” Smith said.

He also said it could change what days districts play and times as well.

If you are interested in signing up to become an official in Central Texas, you can click here, select Membership Services, then Membership Renewal.

