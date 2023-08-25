Temple police searching for ATM robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection to a robbery Friday morning.

The theft happened at around 5:28 a.m. Aug. 25 at the 7-Eleven on N 3rd St.

According to police, the suspect’s truck is damaged to the driver’s side bed around the wheel wall.

There are at least 3 suspects.

Anyone with information is to call (254) 298-5500.

TPD is attempting to identify the suspect pictured for a theft of an ATM that occurred at around 5:28 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on N 3rd St. The suspect’s truck has damage to the drivers side bed around the wheel wale. There are at least 3 suspects. Please contact TPD at 254.298.5500. pic.twitter.com/v980ypwQO0 — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) August 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.