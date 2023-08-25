Advertise
Temple police searching for ATM robbery suspect

Anyone with information is to call (254) 298-5500.
The theft happened at around 5:28 a.m. Aug. 25 at the 7-Eleven on N 3rd St.
The theft happened at around 5:28 a.m. Aug. 25 at the 7-Eleven on N 3rd St.(Temple Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection to a robbery Friday morning.

The theft happened at around 5:28 a.m. Aug. 25 at the 7-Eleven on N 3rd St.

According to police, the suspect’s truck is damaged to the driver’s side bed around the wheel wall.

There are at least 3 suspects.

Anyone with information is to call (254) 298-5500.

