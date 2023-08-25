Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission limiting use of eminent domain

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted a new policy Thursday to limit its use of eminent domain.

This comes as the department is trying to use eminent domain to acquire property that includes Fairfield Lake State Park.

The policy limits the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) from taking private property for park sites unless there is an exceptional or unusual circumstance, mainly property previously dedicated to public use as a park.

Under the new policy, the commission will still be able to use eminent domain in the case of Fairfield Lake State Park.

“Given its significant potential impact on private landowners, our commissioners chose to limit TPWD’s use of eminent domain to ensure it will be used exceedingly sparingly and only under specified circumstances,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III said.

