Waco ISD board approves reduction in property tax rate for district taxpayers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday evening unanimously voted to approve savings of more than $650 for the average district taxpayer, according to a district news release.

School board members reduced the 2023-2024 tax rate by 21 cents for a total tax rate of $1.029 per $100 of a property’s valuation.

Last year’s total rate was $1.242 per $100 of a property’s valuation.

According to the news release, Waco ISD has cut the total tax rate for district taxpayers by 38 cents per $100 valuation over the past five years.

“When local residents pay their property taxes, they’re trusting us to be good stewards of their tax dollars and tonight’s action by our board demonstrates that it’s a responsibility we take seriously,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

“We value the partnership we share with our families and their involvement in their students’ education. Helping them bring home more money in their paychecks is just one way that we can help our families in return.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.