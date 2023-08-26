Killeen fifth grader starts lemonade business with help from his dad

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A fifth grader in Killeen has found success selling lemonade at the Harker Heights farmer’s market.

10-year-old Duane Shaw is learning how to navigate the business world by making, packing and selling lemonade out of his home with the help of his dad, Gracen Golden.

The lemonade is a family recipe that has been passed down for generations.

Business started out steady, but about one year ago, Duane got some life changing advice from a woman in their community.

She told Duane to go to the Harker Heights farmers market to sell their product.

Once they started selling there, Duane and his dad started bringing in three to four times as much income.

Duane says he wants to be a billionaire, but on who uses his money for good.

He has already dedicated part of his earnings to St. Judes and other non-profit organizations.

Golden his son has learned more than he could ever teach him, but Duane says he couldn’t have done it without his dad.

Their dream is to take their business on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

In the meantime, you can find them every Saturday at the Harker Heights farmers market or on their Facebook here.

