Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen fifth grader starts lemonade business with help from his dad

(Madison Herber)
By Madison Herber
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A fifth grader in Killeen has found success selling lemonade at the Harker Heights farmer’s market.

10-year-old Duane Shaw is learning how to navigate the business world by making, packing and selling lemonade out of his home with the help of his dad, Gracen Golden.

The lemonade is a family recipe that has been passed down for generations.

Business started out steady, but about one year ago, Duane got some life changing advice from a woman in their community.

She told Duane to go to the Harker Heights farmers market to sell their product.

Once they started selling there, Duane and his dad started bringing in three to four times as much income.

Duane says he wants to be a billionaire, but on who uses his money for good.

He has already dedicated part of his earnings to St. Judes and other non-profit organizations.

Golden his son has learned more than he could ever teach him, but Duane says he couldn’t have done it without his dad.

Their dream is to take their business on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

In the meantime, you can find them every Saturday at the Harker Heights farmers market or on their Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas

Latest News

Trey Lance
49ers trade Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys: NFL Insider
Beloved Central Texas weatherman Rusty Garrett, 68, isn’t letting the disappointing news of his...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett isn’t letting the return of his cancer stop him from doing what he loves
Jamarion Dazour Campbell (Editor's Note: Suspect's photo cropped by county jail)
Capital murder suspect pleads down, gets 45 years in prison in drug-related Waco killing
Interview: Charlotte Robinson and Jennifer Williams