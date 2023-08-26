Advertise
Killeen police close off lanes as first responders battle grass fire

By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - First responders are battling a grass fire in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.

Officers have blocked off the northbound and southbound lanes of Roy Reynolds Drive between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Roy J Smith Drive.

Police ask people to avoid the area and find different routes at this time.

This is a developing story.

