Killeen police close off lanes as first responders battle grass fire
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - First responders are battling a grass fire in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Officers have blocked off the northbound and southbound lanes of Roy Reynolds Drive between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Roy J Smith Drive.
Police ask people to avoid the area and find different routes at this time.
This is a developing story.
