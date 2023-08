WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident on I-35 tonight.

The accident has shut down I-35 southbound to one lane.

I-35 northbound is shut down at New Road.

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.

No more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.