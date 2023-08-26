Maui native organizes wildfire benefit in Kempner

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 3,650 miles is the distance from Kempner, Texas to Maui.

Although she couldn’t be much further from her home, Maui native Angelina Cain is still feeling the pain of watching a place she holds close to her heart go up in flames.

With wildfires destroying the lives of those in the town of Lahaina, as well as other parts of the island, she wants to do her part to make those in Hawaii feel a dose of the aloha spirt that they’ve welcomed so many others with over the years.

“Hawaii has, forever, always welcomed me into their home, and their aloha spirit, and their love and their care,” said Cain. “Now, in their time of need and hurt and their healing, I’m hoping that the rest of the world can do their time to give them the love.”

While Cain wishes she could get to the island sooner, she won’t be making the trip until October, when she’ll have supplies she received as a part of her Maui Strong Benefit Playdate in tow.

After all, disaster recovery efforts are a marathon, not a sprint.

“They’re gonna need more help. Still, for a long time,” said Cain.

“That’s just something I’m trying to do over here. I’m trying to raise more funds to get more of the supplies over.”

To many, there’s not a place that feels more different from central Texas than Maui. But take it from a native Hawaiian, the two places have more in common than you might think.

“I’ve seen families here who are Southern and bring me into their home and just love me like family, and that’s so Hawaii,” said Cain. “I know that the people of Texas can come together and help out little island.”

For more information about how to help Cain raise money, or if you’d like to donate supplies, visit her Maui Strong benefit Facebook page.

