Robertson County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen

HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for missing 16-year-old Jaydyn Vasquez.

RCSO says Jaydyn is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs 175 pounds. He has strawberry blond hair and green eyes.

Jaydyn was last seen August 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of Winding Road in Hearne.

Authorities believe Jaydyn may be in danger of death or serious injury.

RCSO ask anyone who sees him to no approach him but call 911 instead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.

Missing Hearne teen (Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

