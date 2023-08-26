Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase down interstate

BRUCEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase and shooting at police during the pursuit on the interstate.

Waco Police say they initiated a felony traffic stop and were in pursuit with a driver when the suspect fired at officers.

Police have not said what initiated the pursuit, but report there were no injuries to the suspect, officers or property.

The suspect led police southbound between interstate 35 and frontage roads for about 20 minutes.

The chase came to an end in the middle of the interstate south of mile marker 320, with the suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.

