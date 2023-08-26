Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase down interstate

Waco police chase
Waco police chase(Nathan Smith)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase and shooting at police during the pursuit on the interstate.

Waco Police say they initiated a felony traffic stop and were in pursuit with a driver when the suspect fired at officers.

Police have not said what initiated the pursuit, but report there were no injuries to the suspect, officers or property.

The suspect led police southbound between interstate 35 and frontage roads for about 20 minutes.

The chase came to an end in the middle of the interstate south of mile marker 320, with the suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco PD looking for suspect in early morning shooting
Maui native organizes wildfire benefit in Kempner
Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Fatal accident shrinks I-35 southbound to 1 lane, shuts down I-35 northbound
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast