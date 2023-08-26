Advertise
Waco PD looking for suspect in early morning shooting

By Nate Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department officers are currently on the look out for the suspect in a shooting that occurred early this morning.

Waco PD says that at around 2 a.m. two 19-year-old males were shot on the 600 block of Ruby Avenue before being taken to the hospital.

One of the victims is in critical condition, and the other is currently stable.

The police department says the although they haven’t found the suspect, they do not believe the suspect is a danger to the public.

Waco PD urges anyone with information to call them at (254)-750-7500.

This is a developing story.

