Wreaths for Vets kicks off awareness ride

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -After their break during the pandemic, Wreaths for Riders returns for their annual awareness ride this Saturday.

The group Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association of Texas held a gathering at Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill to kick off the start of their tradition.

PR Officer for the motorcycle association, Bethany ‘Shedevil’ Diaz, estimates anywhere from “50 to 80 motorcycles” were lined up in the parking lot before the group held a meeting and prayer for the collective ride.

Once on their bikes, members lined up to ride together to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and raise awareness for their future projects during the holiday season.

During the winter, Wreaths for Vets gather and decorate Christmas wreaths to place on the headstones of fallen veterans, as a way to honor them for their service and stand in unity.

Diaz shares that the CVMA “wants to support Wreaths for Vets in a big way” that will honor veterans who have served.

The association’s next event will be on Nov. 19th where they will prepare the Christmas wreaths to be distributed.

