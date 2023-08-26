Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Wreaths for Vets kicks off awareness ride

Riders line up together to start their engines to raise awareness
Riders line up together to start their engines to raise awareness(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -After their break during the pandemic, Wreaths for Riders returns for their annual awareness ride this Saturday.

The group Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association of Texas held a gathering at Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill to kick off the start of their tradition.

PR Officer for the motorcycle association, Bethany ‘Shedevil’ Diaz, estimates anywhere from “50 to 80 motorcycles” were lined up in the parking lot before the group held a meeting and prayer for the collective ride.

Once on their bikes, members lined up to ride together to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and raise awareness for their future projects during the holiday season.

During the winter, Wreaths for Vets gather and decorate Christmas wreaths to place on the headstones of fallen veterans, as a way to honor them for their service and stand in unity.

Diaz shares that the CVMA “wants to support Wreaths for Vets in a big way” that will honor veterans who have served.

The association’s next event will be on Nov. 19th where they will prepare the Christmas wreaths to be distributed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Killeen police close off lanes as first responders battle grass fire
Robertson County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen
A tiger was found on an Oak Cliff property on Aug. 25, 2023.
Wild discovery in Oak Cliff; cops find caged tiger on property
It's the first time in more than 20 years that the Williams Bear Habitat has welcomed new...
‘That’s a great thing we get to be a part of’: Baylor welcomes new bear cubs to campus