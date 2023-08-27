Advertise
Caldwell Police want to know who stole a disc golf cage from Davidson Creek Park

Disc golf
Disc golf(Kierstin Foote)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - If you know who stole the practice disc golf hole cage in Caldwell’s Davidson Creek Park, you are asked to contact Caldwell police.

City Councilman Gary Easter says it was taken last week.

He says they are working with the Texas A&M Disc Golf Club to redesign the course and that it could grow to 18 holes.

It’s in the same park as the brand-new pickleball court.

Thursday the city of Caldwell’s electrical crew finished installing the lights.

Pickleball Update & Request for Help The city’s electrical crew finished putting up 4 new metal poles and installing...

Posted by Gary Easter on Friday, August 25, 2023

