The Church of the Visitation opens doors again for dedication mass

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -The Church of the Visitation has reopened its doors again for the first mass of the year.

On July 29th of 2019, an unexpected fire destroyed the church building that left the community rattled and upset.

However, 4 years later, the building has been restored and upgraded to fit present day building codes.

Co-owner of K4 Construction, Keith Helpert, directed the reconstruction and mentioned how he was familiar with the church.

Helpert’s team took on the project after being requested by the church’s diocese, who wanted the building to essentially look the same.

However, after discussion and planning, Helpert’s team made new adjustments to the church to “improve” the foundation and structural design.

Some elements, such as the mosaic glass windows, were replicated to look like the original.

New features were added to the building, such as the new brick exterior.

Congregation members expressed how they were “emotional” and excited for the new chapter.

